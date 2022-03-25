Date, time set for Michigan football spring game

Michigan’s “Maize and Blue” spring game at Michigan Stadium will be April 2 and free to the public.

The Wolverines will take the field for the scrimmage at approximately 11:30 a.m. to begin warmups and drills, and the game begins at noon. Michigan Stadium gates open at 11.

It will be the radio debut for Michigan’s new broadcast team, Doug Karsch on play-by-play and Jon Jansen as analyst, and their coverage will be carried on WXYT-97.1 FM beginning at 11:45. The Big Ten Network will begin its coverage at noon with Brandon Gaudin handling play-by-play and former Michigan All-American tight end Jake Butt with analysis.

Earlier this month, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke of his excitement for the spring game.

"It creates a lot of energy, a lot of juice on the team, because it’s actually a real game," Harbaugh said. "Some guys that haven’t played in a game, they get that opportunity. We treat it a lot like an NFL preseason game (and) they’ll play a quarter or a half. Great to have the fans out there."

This will be one of Michigan’s 15 spring practices, and it is subject to change or cancellation because of weather. No bags will be allowed into the stadium for the practice.

For parking, lots around Michigan Stadium will be free and open to the public starting at 7 a.m. There are a limited number of spots for those with a disability in Lot SC-6. Pioneer High will be charging $30 for parking but will not allow tailgating or RV parking.