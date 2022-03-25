Michigan's memorable March closes disappointing season: 'We beat the odds'

San Antonio — This wasn’t the type of season the Wolverines had envisioned heading into the year.

The slow start. The frustrating finish. A 19-15 record. All the highs and lows in between.

After Michigan’s rocky campaign came to a close in Thursday’s 63-55 loss to Villanova in the Sweet 16, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson did his best to summarize everything that happened over the last five months.