'Transformational' Hillmon puts in the work for UM with chance at Final Four

When Naz Hillmon took her first visit to Michigan and met with women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico, she was given a PowerPoint presentation about team goals and what they could accomplish together while taking the program to new heights.

Now, as the team is on the cusp of its second-straight Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament appearance and Hillmon is nearing the end of her career with the Wolverines, it is not too soon to measure how much she has meant to the program.