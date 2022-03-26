Michigan women edge South Dakota to reach first Elite 8

The Michigan women’s basketball team has been all about being program ground-breakers this season and crossed another goal of the list.

But it wasn’t easy.

Michigan, the No. 3 seed, went down to the wire with No. 10 South Dakota, but advances to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 with a 52-49 win Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

This is the first Elite 8 for Michigan, which made the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance last season.

The Wolverines (25-6) will play Louisville, the No. 1 seed, Monday at 9 p.m. in the Wichita Regional for a chance to dance in the Final Four. Louisville advanced with a 76-64 win over No. 4-seed Tennessee in the early game Saturday. The teams met this season with Louisville winning, 70-48 on Dec. 2.

Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds, her third double-double of the tournament and 17th of the season. She now has 51 during her career. Laila Phelia finished with 14 points, and Leigha Brown had 10.

Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes with 17 points and eight rebounds but fouled out with 2:19 left. South Dakota had advanced to the Sweet 16 with an upset of No. 2 Baylor.

South Dakota's Chole Lamb tied the game, 48-48, with 51 seconds left, but Phelia made a layup with 22 seconds left to give Michigan a 50-48 lead. Lamb missed a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. Brown closed out the scoring for the Wolverines making two free throws with 11 seconds left. The Coyotes missed on a 3-point attempt to tie the score with no time left.

There were three lead changes in the tightly contested game. Michigan regained the lead (34-32) with 4:55 left and led by five in the third quarter (37-32) with just more than four minutes left. But the Wolverines went cold and scoreless the final 3:22 — they were 0-for-4 from the field during that drought.

The Wolverines briefly took the lead in the second quarter, ahead by as many as four points, but South Dakota went into halftime with a 26-24 advantage. Phelia led Michigan with 12 points, nine in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers. After going scoreless in the first quarter, Hillmon came back with six points in the second.

Michigan outrebounded South Dakota, 22-14, in the first half.

It was a sluggish start for the Wolverines who trailed 11-5 until the final 36 seconds when Brown made back-to-back baskets for Michigan to pull within 11-9. Michigan started the game 0-for-4 from the field and was 1-of-9 with three minutes left in the quarter. Hillmon couldn’t quite get going in the opening quarter and was 0-for-3 and had three rebounds and three turnovers.

