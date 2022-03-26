WOLVERINES

Trieu: Michigan football in early pursuit of 'explosive' freshman Kolbe Harmon

By Allen Trieu
Special to The Detroit News

After traveling to Michigan for a Rising Stars Recruiting camp, Nashville (Tennessee) Brentwood Academy freshman Kolbe Harmon visited Michigan for a practice with his mother and was offered a scholarship by the Wolverines.

Michigan joins Eastern Kentucky and Kentucky on Harmon’s offer list.

Harmon plays safety and receiver, but his trainer, Detroit native Daryl Graham, believes this is just the beginning of a recruitment that will be extremely active by the time Harmon is a junior.

