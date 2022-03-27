After early-season loss to No. 1 Louisville, UM '15 strong' for shot at Final Four
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
When Kim Barnes Arico became Michigan women’s head basketball coach a decade ago, the program was not a major player on the national scene.
But Arico has taken Michigan to five NCAA Tournament appearances, reached the Sweet 16 last year for the first time in program history, and matched that this year. The Wolverines have taken another step and are playing in the Elite 8, one victory from the rarefied air of the Final Four.