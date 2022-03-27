A look at Michigan basketball: Who could come back, who could leave, and who's arriving

When it comes to Michigan basketball’s roster next season, there’s one guarantee: Eli Brooks won’t be on it.

The fifth-year senior is the lone Wolverine who has exhausted his eligibility and won’t have the option to return for the 2022-23 campaign.

Every other player could come back, but that’s not likely. There assuredly will be some form of roster attrition in the coming weeks and months. One of the biggest offseason questions will center around sophomore big man Hunter Dickinson, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder who could pursue a pro career.