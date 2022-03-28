Michigan's bid for women's Final Four falls short, lose 62-50 to Louisville

Michigan’s magical NCAA Tournament run has ended in the Elite 8.

The Wolverines kept fighting but could not muster enough offense to overcome No. 1-seed Louisville in a nail-biter until the final few minutes Monday night. The Cardinals relied on a 10-0 run in the final minutes to defeat No. 3-seed Michigan, 62-50, in the Wichita Regional final.

Michigan All-American Naz Hillmon had 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Wolverines, making their first-ever Elite 8 appearance, finish the season 25-7 and just shy of their Final Four goal. Leigha Brown, the Wolverines' second-leading scorer, did not play the final minutes of the game because of an injury. She had missed six games late during the regular season because of a lower leg issue.

Louisville (29-4) will make its first Final Four appearance since 2018 and will face No. 1-seed South Carolina (33-2) in a national semifinal on Friday. Hailey Van Lith led Louisville with 22 points, Chelsie Hall had 15 and Kianna Smith 11. Emily Engstler had 16 rebounds.

There had been plenty of conversation about Michigan’s last meeting with Louisville, when the Cardinals upended the Wolverines 70-48 on Dec. 2. This was a far cry from that performance.

Michigan pulled within 52-50 late in the game on a 5-0 run, but Louisville took over in the final three minutes and went on a 10-0 run. Olivia Cochran made three straight baskets, the last coming with 33 seconds left. The Cardinals hit four free throws in the final 29 seconds.

The Wolverines kept clawing back throughout the game. Louisville built a nine-point lead with 2:46 left in the third quarter, but Michigan went on a 9-2 run to pull within 45-43 with 34 seconds left when Hillmon made two free throws.

Louisville took a 30-27 lead into halftime after leading by as many as seven points with just less than five minutes left in the second quarter. The Cardinals had made 5-of-7 of their 3-pointers. Michigan, however, tightened the game after going on an 8-2 run to pull within 28-27 on two free throws by Hillmon with 59 seconds left.

Kianna Smith’s layup with :03 left gave the Cardinals the three-point cushion.

Hillmon led Michigan with nine points and five rebounds in the first half. Louisville scored 14 points off turnovers – the Wolverines had 11. The Cardinals were 5-of-10 on 3-pointers in the half.

Michigan started the game poorly, going 0-of-8 from the field before Hillmon scored on a layup with 4:48 left in the first quarter. But they overcame start with strong play the final three minutes of the first quarter.

The Wolverines took the lead briefly, 13-12, on a jumper by Emily Kiser with 1:55 left. At that point, they had made their last five shots during a 7-0 run. Louisville, which led by has many as six, emerged from a two-minute scoring drought with a 5-0 run the final minute of the half.

