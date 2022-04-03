UM women's gymnastics wins regional title, headed back to NCAA Championships

The Michigan women’s gymnastics team will have the chance to defend its national title after advancing to the eight-team NCAA Championships.

Michigan, which gave coach Bev Plocki her first national title last year, earned the opportunity by winning its 14th regional title Saturday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. Minnesota is the other Big Ten representative, while four conference schools, including Michigan State, have qualified gymnasts for individual events.

The NCAA Championships are April 14 and 16 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Michigan had the stop score (197.800) in its regional, while junior Gabby Wilson earned her first career 10.0 on the vault. The top two teams in each regional advance to the NCAA championships, as well as the top individual in each event who's not on a team that's advancing.

Michigan State reached the Seattle regional final and finished third with a school-record score of 197.625. The Spartans will likely send either sophomore Baleigh Garcia or freshman Skyla Schulte to nationals on the balance beam (Garcia scored 9.95, Schulte 9.925).

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis