Tight end Andrew Rappleyea decommits from Michigan, flips to Penn State

Andrew Rappleyea, a three-star tight end, said in a social media post that he “committed too quickly” to Michigan’s 2023 class and has flipped his pledge to Penn State.

Rappleyea, who attends Milton (Massachusetts) Academy, announced his decommitment from Michigan Sunday on Twitter. The Wolverines’ 2023 class now has six commitments.

In his post, he described Michigan as a “great place” and takes “full responsibility” for making his verbal pledge too fast.

“I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State,” he wrote, adding his recruitment is closed.

Michigan took two tight ends in the 2022 class.

