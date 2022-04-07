Michigan's hockey title bid ends with 3-2 OT loss against Denver

Boston — For Michigan’s hockey team, brimming with NHL talent, most of whom could already be playing professionally, this was the opportunity they had been targeting all along. It was why so many of them opted to return to play another season in college.

But the Wolverines, the No. 1 overall seed in the Frozen Four, will not realize their goal of playing for the national championship. Denver, which never trailed, won 3-2 in overtime at TD Garden on Thursday. The Pioneers are now 30-9-1.

Michigan (31-10-1), last won a national championship in 1998, also in Boston and in the Garden, and had hoped the magic would happen here again.

Carter Savoie ended the Wolverines' dream scoring the game winner on a rebound of his own shot with 5:07 left in overtime.

"As the game wore on, we got better and better versus some games recently we got worse as the game went on," Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. "But we were right there, one goal. The message (before overtime) was just keep playing. Play our game, get everything to the net. There's no bad shot in overtime.

"I thought in the first five minutes, maybe the first 10, that we were the better team. We just couldn't get pucks through them or to the net or get a bounce or a break."

Denver outshot Michigan 33-21. Michigan goalie Erik Portillo, who started every game this season, had 30 saves.

“He’s an unbelievable goalie, an unbelievable guy to have around, a competitor," said Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg. "He’ll do anything to win. That guy will have a successful career in the NHL, I can tell you that, just his work ethic and his attitude and just how bad he wants to win."

The Wolverines seemed to have the offensive power to match its star power, the Wolverines boasting seven NHL first-round picks including four of the top five picks in 2021 draft. But Denver set the tone early and applied pressure often.

"Our angling, our puck pressure, was really good," Denver coach David Carle said. "And when people did get beat, there was another layer there to help a lot of times. And our sticks were great. And when that person got beat, goalie Magnus (Chrona) was there to make a save.

"It's not easy to contain that team. You probably take 21 shots against in a three-period game let alone a four-period game. Very proud of our team how we took away time and space and made life hard on them."

Denver had three power plays in regulation, all fruitless as Michigan was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Pioneers took at 2-1 lead on a deflection from Cameron Wright in front of the goal at 14:24 in the third. But less than four minutes later, the Wolverines tied the game on a goal from Thomas Bordeleau, assisted by Mike Pastujov and Mark Estapa.

There was some thought this could be a high-scoring game, a track meet. Carle even joked the day before the game it would be 9-8. Certainly, on paper that looked like a possibility. The four top-scoring teams in the country are represented in the Frozen Four, with Denver leading (4.28 goals), and Michigan third (4.02).

"They played desperate, and with the layers and the blocking shocks, they took a lot away from us," Pearson said. "They’re just structurally really good defensively. Everybody thought this might be a high-scoring game, but both teams played solid defensively and the goaltending was great. Everything starts off their defense, offensively. They worked hard tonight. They made it difficult for us."

He praised Denver's checking, calling it "their M.O."

"You don't have a choice if you want to be successful this time of year," Carle said. "You don't see teams win 6-4 in games like this generally. You have to be comfortable in tight, checking games. And for me it was a really exciting hockey game because you saw a lot of talented hockey players commit themselves to playing team defense on both sides.

"And it was hard to score goals tonight. All five goals were tight within the house. Some took secondary opportunities. And I thought it was a great playoff hockey game."

Pearson stressed during a news conference the day before the game that from his tournament coaching experience, the focus needed to be on a fast start.

But it was Denver that looked sharpest in the first period from the start, playing tough defense while attacking Portillo. The Pioneers had taken four shots on goal – Michigan had none – and scored to take a 1-0 lead 8:38 into the game wen Brett Stapley scored on a rebound.

The Pioneers had six shots on Portillo before the Wolverines finally recorded their first shot with 3:56 left in the period when Chrona denied Blankenburg from the right side.

"With any hockey game you get ups and downs and flows and just staying even keel is probably the biggest thing for us," Michigan's Garrett Van Wyhe said. "When it comes down to it, we kinda got a late start. Mel harped on us all week, ‘It’s all about the start. All about the start,’ and in that aspect we have to take accountability.

"But that being said, Denver is a great team. At the end of the day, it comes back to us and our game – I don’t think we executed for a full 60 minutes."

Michigan came out in the second period clearly having made adjustments. At 4:03, Jimmy Lambert, centering the Wolverines’ senior fourth line that has started every game this season, scored in front of the goal to tie the game, 1-1. The goal, assisted by Nolan Moyle and Van Wyhe, came against the Pioneers’ top line.

At that point, the teams were tied, 8-8, in shots on goal, but in the final 16 minutes, Denver sent on an offensive surge again and had an 8-1 advantage on shots. Portillo hung in, making a couple stellar saves, including on a shot from Red Wings prospect Carter Mazur.

In the end, the Wolverines' uber-talented roster couldn't prevail in overtime and advance to the championship game. Pearson wasn't about to let that failure dampen his feelings for this team.

“I couldn’t be more proud," Pearson said. "This one game is not going to define who they are as hockey players or people. There are a lot of expectations on this group, and they exceeded those expectations and dealt with all that pressure."

