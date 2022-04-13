Michigan gymnast Natalie Wojcik wins prestigious AAI Award

Michigan senior Natalie Wojcik has won the AAI Award, considered the Heisman Trophy of women’s gymnastics annually given to the nation’s top senior gymnast.

Wojcik is the third Michigan gymnast to earn the honor, joining Beth Wymer (1995) and Kylee Botterman (2011) in the 31-year history of the award. It was presented Tuesday night by American Athletic Incorporated.

The Wolverines, the reigning national champions, currently are in Fort Worth, Texas, preparing for the NCAA Championships that begin Thursday at Dickies Arena. They will compete in the second semifinal at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The top two teams in each semifinal session will advance to the NCAA finals at 1 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

During her collegiate career, Wojcik has earned 87 career event and all-around victories and has 108 career scores of 9.900 or higher.

Wojcik was the individual NCAA champion on the balance beam in her freshman year and helped lead the Wolverines to their first national title last season. She is a two-time WCGA Regional Gymnast of the Year and the 2019 Big Ten freshman of the year. Wojcik is a four-time Big Ten individual champion, a four-time first team All-Big Ten honoree, and a three-time member of the All-Big Ten Championship team.

She has four perfect 10s in her career and holds the Michigan career record with 21 all-around scores of 39.600 or better, including five over 39.700.

