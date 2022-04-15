Michigan women eliminated in NCAA gymnastics national semifinals
The defending national champion Michigan women's gymnastics team finished fourth in an NCAA semifinal Thursday and failed to advance to the championships.
Michigan finished with a 196.2875 during the second semifinals at Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Junior Sierra Brooks tied for second in the session on the uneven bars with a 9.9500 and tied for fourth on the vault with a 9.9000 earning All America honors on both events. Seniors Abby Heiskell and Natalie Wojcik also each earned All-America honors.
Wojcik was fourth on the uneven bars (9.9250) and sixth in the all-around (39.5875), while Heiskell tied for fifth on the uneven bars (9.9125) and placed seventh in the all-around (39.575).
In total U-M had six All-America performances with Brooks named first team on the uneven bars and vault, Wojcik making first team on uneven bars and second team in the all-around, and Heiskell earning second team on the uneven bars and in the all-around.
First-team honors go to places 1-4 (including ties) in the session and second-team recognition to places 5-8 (and ties).
The Wolverines finished the 2022 season with a 28-5 overall record. They won their 26th Big Ten Conference championship in addition to the Big Ten regular-season title.
U-M had 13 WCGA regular-season All-America nods and six WCGA All-America citations.