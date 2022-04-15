Michigan safety Jordan Morant enters name into transfer portal

The Detroit News

Michigan safety Jordan Morant is transferring.

Morant entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Friday, The Detroit News confirmed.

"Thank you Michigan. Nothing but love!" Morant tweeted. "Time to move on to the next chapter. Go Blue."

The 6-foot 210-pound Morant, a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, was part of the 2020 class.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Morant played in eight games on special teams and one game at safety.