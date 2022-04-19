Michigan reserve lineman Jack Stewart enters transfer portal

The Detroit News

Michigan reserve defensive lineman Jack Stewart has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

He is the second Michigan player in a week to announce he’s transferring. Safety Jordan Morant entered his name in the portal last week.

“I’ve had a great experience playing both OL and DL at the University of Michigan,” Stewart shared in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “Thank you for everything Ann Arbor. I’m very excited to see where this new journey takes me.”

The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Stewart arrived at Michigan in 2019 as an offensive tackle but moved to the defensive side. He didn't appear in a game during his three years in Ann Arbor.