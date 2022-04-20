Hunter Dickinson named Michigan basketball MVP; Eli Brooks top defensive player

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks racked up the awards at the Michigan men’s basketball postseason celebration on Wednesday.

Dickinson earned top honors as the Wolverines’ most valuable player after averaging a team-best 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this past season. He’s the fourth player in program history to lead the team in both categories in multiple seasons, joining a list that includes Rudy Tomjanovich, Roy Tarpley and LaVell Blanchard.

An All-Big Ten second-team selection, Dickinson was also named the team’s most improved player and took home the rebounding award after boosting much of his offensive numbers, tallying 594 points — the 23rd best scoring season in program history — and posting 12 games with 10-plus rebounds.

Brooks, the program’s all-time leader in games played (159) and career wins (124) who recorded a career-high 40 steals, was named the team’s top defensive player to highlight his haul of four awards.

With Dickinson and Brooks leading the way, the Wolverines reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and finished their roller-coaster season with a 19-15 record.

Here’s a complete list of the individual award winners:

►Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player: Dickinson

►Wayman Britt Outstanding Defensive Player: Brooks

►Travis Conlan Sportsmanship Award: Adrien Nunez

►Rudy Tomjanovich Most Improved Player: Dickinson

►Sixth Man Award: Terrance Williams II

►Steve Grote Hustle Award: Jace Howard and Moussa Diabate

►Thad Garner Leadership Award: Brooks

►Iron Man Award: Brooks (35.9 minutes)

►Award for Outstanding Free Throw Shooting: Brooks (87.7%; 71-for-81)

►Morgan/Bodnar Brothers Award for Academic Achievement: Frankie Collins

►Gary Grant Award for Most Assists: DeVante' Jones (151 total assists)

►Loy Vaught Rebounding Award: Dickinson (8.6 rebounds)

