Transfer center Olu Oluwatimi looks to anchor Michigan's offensive line

Ann Arbor — By the time spring football started in late February, center Olu Oluwatimi already knew the playbook and all the calls.

Considering Oluwatimi, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound grad transfer from Virginia who enrolled in January, that’s a significant amount of learning in such a short amount of time. He acclimated quickly to his new team and environment and said his transition to Michigan was smooth.