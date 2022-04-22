Trieu: Michigan football joins pursuit for 'exceptional' running back London Montgomery

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan has two running backs committed in the 2023 class, but with Cole Cabana being as versatile as he is, a third running back is not out of the question.

Running backs coach Mike Hart offered a scholarship to Scranton (Pennsylvania) Prep’s London Montgomery this week. The Wolverines now are looking to battle Penn State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Michigan State and the other programs on Montgomery’s offer list.