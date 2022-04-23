Michigan football lands UCF transfer defensive tackle Cam Goode

The Detroit News

Michigan football is adding a big, disruptive tackle to its defensive line.

Cam Goode, a transfer from Central Florida, announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a social media post on Friday night.

Goode (6-foot-2, 315 pounds) appeared in 13 games, with three starts, last season for the Knights. He tallied 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three sacks and three pass breakups.

A three-star prospect from Washington, D.C., Goode originally committed to Virginia Tech out of high school but transferred before playing a game. He spent the past three seasons at UCF, recording 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in 33 appearances.