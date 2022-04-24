Big man Hunter Dickinson to return to Michigan for junior season

One decision down. Two to go.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson announced in a social media post that he’s coming back to the Wolverines for his junior season and putting his pro pursuits on hold once again.

“I ain’t done yet,” Dickinson wrote in a Twitter post.

Dickinson’s return is huge news for a Michigan team that already must replace two starters from this past season’s Sweet 16 squad. Dickinson, 21, put together another impressive campaign, averaging a team-high 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting a team-best 56.3% from the floor in 32 contests to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors.

Even though the 7-foot-1 left-hander expanded his game – finishing with his right hand in the post and knocking down 21 3-pointers – and improved much of his offensive numbers, he isn’t viewed as a fit in the modern NBA. His name doesn’t appear in draft projections by major outlets, and he isn’t ranked among ESPN’s top 100 draft prospects.

Michigan is also awaiting NBA Draft decisions from freshman forwards Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan on Sunday, which is the final day for underclassmen to submit their names into the draft.

Both Houstan’s and Diabate’s rookie seasons were a mixed bag, and, like Dickinson, neither of them appears in the most recent two-round mock drafts by Bleacher Report, ESPN, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic. When it comes to draft prospect big boards and rankings, Houstan is listed anywhere from No. 37 (CBS Sports) to No. 66 (ESPN) while Diabate’s range is between No. 50 (The Athletic) and No. 72 (ESPN).

Houstan, 19, was one of two Wolverines to start all 34 games and he averaged 10.1 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes, but his all-around game and defense were underwhelming. He made a team-high 60 3-pointers and shot 35.5% from deep but had noticeable shooting splits — 47.7% at home, 29% on the road and 26.2% at neutral sites. The Wolverines also were 11-1 when he scored at least 13 points.

More: Forward Brandon Johns Jr. becomes second ex-Wolverine to transfer to VCU this offseason

Diabate, 20, began the season on the bench before taking over Brandon Johns Jr.’s spot as the starting four. He was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team after averaging nine points and six rebounds in 24.8 minutes and shooting 56.4% from the field over 32 appearances, with 26 starts. Diabate was a menace on the glass on both ends with his athleticism and wiry frame, but he wasn’t much of a scoring threat away from the basket and he had some tough defensive outings against the better forwards in the Big Ten.

Michigan has to replace its starting backcourt, with Eli Brooks exhausting his eligibility and DeVante’ Jones passing on the extra COVID-19 year to pursue his NBA dream. But with Dickinson's announcement, the Wolverines will at least bring back their leading scorer in 2022-23.

