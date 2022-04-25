Moussa Diabate to test NBA Draft waters, keeps open option to return to Michigan

Michigan’s Moussa Diabate is going to explore his NBA options.

The freshman forward announced Monday he will test the NBA Draft waters and maintain his eligibility as he gathers feedback. The news came one day after the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft.

“Michigan, it’s been my dream to take my game to the next level,” Diabate wrote in a statement. “With that in mind, I feel now is the right time to explore the NBA Draft evaluation process. I am excited to learn and go through the processes I have heard so much about.

“It is important to say the support and guidance Coach (Juwan) Howard and the staff has given me has been such a gift. I have appreciated all they have done for me, and my family. I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft process.”

Diabate, a five-star recruit who hails from France and played at Florida’s IMG Academy, began the season coming off the bench before he worked his way into the starting lineup. He started 26 of the 32 games he played, averaging nine points and six rebounds in 24.9 minutes while shooting 54.2% from the floor.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound Diabate scored in double digits 13 times — highlighted by his 28-point performance in a critical road win at Iowa — grabbed a team-high 76 offensive rebounds and earned a spot on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team.

Though Diabate’s freshman campaign had its share of ups and downs and his jump shot limited his offensive ceiling, the 20-year-old’s size, length, motor, athleticism and raw talent make him an appealing prospect at the next level. He was viewed as a potential late first-rounder before the season but has dropped out of most two-round mock drafts. He's ranked No. 69 in ESPN's top 100 draft prospects.

With center Hunter Dickinson announcing Sunday that he’s returning for his junior season, freshman forward Caleb Houstan is the last Wolverine who has yet to reveal his future plans — whether he's staying, going or testing the draft waters. Michigan already has to replace two starters in guards Eli Brooks and DeVante’ Jones, and Diabate’s and Houstan’s pending decisions could add to that number.

Diabate, like all early entrants, will have until June 1 — 10 days after the completion of the NBA combine — to withdraw his name from draft consideration and return to school. The NBA Draft is June 23.

