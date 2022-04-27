Aidan Hutchinson is Michigan's only sure 1st-rounder; where could others go in NFL Draft?

That former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson will be an NFL Draft first-round selection is not up for debate. But will he go No. 1 overall? Will the Lions grab him at No. 2? Where will he land among the top five picks?

Hutchinson was a consensus All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up last season while helping lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record and a Big Ten championship. For weeks he has been generating headlines across the country as the potential No. 1 overall pick when the three-day NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas. The first-round selections are made Thursday, then rounds 2-3 on Friday and 4-7 on Saturday.