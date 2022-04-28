Trieu: Michigan football's pursuit of WR Fredrick Moore shows growing focus in St. Louis

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan has made St. Louis more of a priority in recruiting recently. The Wolverines have offered several players from the area.

A clear show of the city’s importance can be found in the fact they have sent more than one coach to the area during the early part of spring evaluation. One of the high schools to receive those visits is Cardinal Ritter College Prep for Michigan offered rising senior wide receiver Fredrick Moore.