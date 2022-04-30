Michigan guard Frankie Collins enters transfer portal

One day after the Michigan basketball program added a guard via the transfer portal, it lost one the same way.

Michigan freshman Frankie Collins announced in a social media post on Saturday that he has entered his name into the transfer portal and will look to continue his college career elsewhere.

“I want to give a huge shoutout to the Michigan staff, players, Maize Rage and fans,” Collins wrote. “Playing for this university was amazing and I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support.

“After talking with my family, we thought it was best if I explore my options and enter the transfer portal.”

Collins’ departure comes one day after Michigan received a commitment from Jaelin Llewellyn, a combo guard transfer from Princeton. Players have until May 1 to enter the portal and still be eligible to play next season.

Collins averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 11 minutes per game in 31 appearances this past season as Michigan’s backup point guard behind starter DeVante’ Jones. He was nifty and crafty at working his way into the paint and finishing around the rim, but he struggled as a shooter from 3-point range (16.7%; 3-for-18) and at the free-throw line (44.1%; 15-for-34).

With Jones entering the NBA Draft, Collins was considered the front-runner to take over the starting role next season as a sophomore. Now, he’s the third backcourt player the Wolverines have lost, along with Eli Brooks exhausting his eligibility.

Collins is also the third Wolverine who has entered the transfer portal this year, joining guard Zeb Jackson and forward Brandon Johns Jr., who both have committed to VCU.

