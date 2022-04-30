Titans select Michigan running back Hassan Haskins in 4th round of NFL Draft

Hassan Haskins, the soft-spoken but fierce running back from Michigan who carried the offense late last season, is headed to the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans selected Haskins No. 131 overall in the fourth round on Saturday, the final day of the three-day NFL Draft. Haskins, 6-foot-2, 228 pounds, had 20 rushing touchdowns last season, a single-season Michigan record.

Interestingly, Haskins' position coach with the Titans is Tony Dews, former Michigan receivers coach (2008-2010).

Michigan had two first-round draft selections, as edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions, and versatile safety Dax Hill was selected No. 31 by the Cincinnati Bengals. David Ojabo, who had been projected a top-15 pick before suffering a torn Achilles last month during Michigan’s Pro Day, was selected in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens where he will reunite with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Wolverines’ coordinator last season.

Haskins, a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, was relied on late in the regular season after fellow running back Blake Corum healed from an ankle injury. In the Wolverines win over Ohio State, Haskins had five rushing touchdowns.

He led the team with 270 carries for 1,327 yards and added 18 receptions for 131 yards.

As far as his main attribute as a runner, Haskins has said it’s all about his power. He was vital for Michigan on third down because of his bulldozer running approach.

“I'm a powerful back, but I got everything in the tool bag,” Haskins told Titans reporters on Saturday, adding he’s also a strong special teams player. “I run angry."

Haskins suffered an ankle injury in the Orange Bowl and was limited in his pre-draft work.

“He’s a strong runner, downhill,” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said of Haskins last season. “He does a great job and that translates into pass protection.”

