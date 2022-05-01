Michigan wins Big Ten tournament titles in men's, women's tennis

The Michigan men’s and women’s tennis teams have won their respective Big Ten tournament championships, both beating Ohio State during Sunday matches.

For the Michigan men, this was the first time winning the Big Ten tournament, which began in 1999 — they had been runner-up three times. The Wolverines defeated top-seeded Ohio State 4-2 at Wisconsin’s Nielson Tennis Center.

The Michigan women’s team now has won the Big Ten tournament four times since 2015, including Sunday’s 4-0 win over No. 10 Ohio State in Iowa City. Sophomore Jaeden Brown clinched the win for the No. 20 Wolverines with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Isabelle Boulais (ranked No. 37) at No. 2 singles.

Both teams earned automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, which will have its selection show Monday night.