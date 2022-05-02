Michigan men's tennis to host Western Michigan in NCAA Tournament; UM women in Texas

Michigan’s men’s tennis team will stay home for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, while the women’s tennis team will be on the road as their respective tournaments begin this weekend.

Both of the Michigan team’s are coming off Big Ten tournament championships last Sunday.

The Michigan men’s tennis team, which won its first Big Ten tournament title, is the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host first- and second-round matches at the Varsity Tennis Center this weekend.

Michigan (22-3) will play Western Michigan (15-8) in the first round on Friday. The teams met in January with Michigan winning, 6-1. Oklahoma (14-10) and Louisville (19-8) are the other two teams playing in Ann Arbor. Second-round matches are Saturday.

The Wolverines defeated Ohio State last Sunday for the Big Ten tournament championship. Michigan had been the runner-up three times since the tournament began in 1999.

Michigan’s women’s team, which also defeated Ohio State last Sunday to win the Big Ten tournament title, will play Oregon in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The Wolverines are 19-5, and Oregon is 15-8. Texas, defending national champions and the No. 4 overall seed, is hosting the first- and second-round games.

In the Big Ten tournament, the Wolverines beat Ohio State, 4-0, for the title. This is the program’s 20th straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

