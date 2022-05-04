Former Michigan point guard Frankie Collins commits to Arizona State

It didn’t take long for former Michigan guard Frankie Collins to find a new landing spot.

Collins announced his commitment to Arizona State on Wednesday night, four days after he entered the transfer portal following his freshman season with the Wolverines.

“I chose ASU because it feels like the right place to be,” Collins told On3.com. “They’re hungry and have a chip on their shoulder and so do I. I think it’s time that the program takes a turn and gets back into the top team talk and be one of the best in the conference.”

There’s a chance Collins could face his former team next season. Michigan and Arizona State are set to take part in the Legends Classic, a four-team tournament that will be held on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Barclays Center in New York.

While matchups for the event haven’t been announced, Collins is already looking forward to the potential meeting and referenced the date in his social media post.

“Nov 16 if im correct ha,” he wrote with an image of him in a Sun Devils uniform. “LETS WORK.”

Collins made 31 appearances as Michigan’s backup point guard and made one start in the NCAA Tournament. With DeVante’ Jones sidelined with a concussion, Collins stepped in and rose to the occasion with a 14-point effort in the Wolverines’ opening-round win over Colorado State.

He finished the season averaging 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 11 minutes per game. While he was effective at attacking and finishing at the rim, he struggled from 3-point range (16.7%; 3-for-18) and at the free-throw line (44.1%; 15-for-34).

Collins, a former top-50 recruit, was expected to be the frontrunner to take over at point guard next season. But that changed when he opted to leave the program one day after the Wolverines added grad transfer Jaelin Llewellyn, a combo guard from Princeton.

Instead, Collins will vie for a starting role on an Arizona State team that’s coming off a 14-17 season and missed the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season under seventh-year coach Bobby Hurley. The Sun Devils also finished eighth in the 12-team Pac-12 Conference with a 10-10 mark in 2021-22.

For Collins, the move will take him back closer to home. He was born in Sacramento, California, and attended three different high schools during his prep career — Clark in Las Vegas, Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, and Coronado in Henderson, Nevada.

Collins is the third former Wolverine to transfer this offseason — along with guard Zeb Jackson and forward Brandon Johns Jr., who both committed to VCU — and the first player recruited by coach Juwan Howard to do so.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins