UM women's water polo falls in NCAAs; Final Four in Ann Arbor a Pac-12 affair

Michigan went 1-for-2 in NCAA Tournament matches on campus Friday.

The men's tennis team advanced by beating Western Michigan in the afternoon, while the women's water polo team saw its season come to an end in a loss to California in the evening.

California, ranked No. 3 in the country, scored four goals in the second period and the seventh-ranked Wolverines never recovered in a 10-4 loss in the NCAA quarterfinals at Canham Natatorium.

It was only Michigan's second loss since the start of March.

Michigan is hosting the NCAA water-polo championships. The semifinals are Saturday and the national-championship match is Sunday.

Graduate student Maddie O'Reilly led Michigan with two goals, including one that tied the score at 1 early in the second quarter. Senior Kayla Barone had three steals, and junior goalie Alex Brown had eight saves, including some big ones to keep the score close early.

After O'Reilly tied it at 1 in the second, Cal scored two goals. O'Reilly scored another, but Cal answered with two more to take a 5-2 lead into halftime.

Senior Maddy Steere gave the Wolverines some slight hope in the third quarter when she drilled a penalty shot, only for Cal to quickly score two more goals to all but seal the outcome.

This was the third meeting of the season between the teams, with Cal winning all three, 12-8 in the season opener and 13-8 in March.

The Final Four of the NCAA championships will be a Pac-12 affair. In the semifinals, No. 2 Southern California plays Cal at 5 Saturday, and No. 1 Stanford plays UCLA at 6.

The championship match is set for 4 Sunday.

Michigan finished the season 26-9, having gone 12-0 in conference. It won a sixth straight CWPA title.

