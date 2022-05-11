Michigan men's basketball assistants signed through 2023-24 season

Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley and Saddi Washington have been by Juwan Howard’s side throughout his tenure as Michigan men’s basketball coach. And that’s not going to change for the foreseeable future.

The three assistant coaches have all signed deals that will keep Howard’s staff intact for the next two seasons, according to the memorandums of understanding that were obtained by The Detroit News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

All three contracts are three-year deals that went into effect on Nov. 1, 2021 and run through April 30, 2024. They superseded the previous employment agreements — two-year deals with a third-year option — that the trio signed in June 2019 that were set to expire on April 30.

Martelli remains the highest-paid assistant on the staff with a base salary of $468,000, followed by Eisley at $390,000 and Washington at $344,000. Compared to their previous contracts, Martelli received a pay raise of $18,000, Eisley $15,000 and Washington $14,000.

The compensation for all three assistants stays the same for all three years of the contract. Each of the trio is eligible to earn up to $67,500 in bonuses per season, including $17,5000 for an outright Big Ten regular-season championship, $10,000 for a national championship and $8,000 for a Big Ten tournament title.

Washington, 46, will be entering his seventh season with the Wolverines. Martelli, 67, and Eisley, 49, are both entering their fourth year at Michigan.

Howard, 49, signed an extension in November that will keep him in Ann Arbor through the 2025-26 season. He’s set to make $3,315,000 in 2022-23 under his restructured contract.

Through three seasons, Howard and his staff have guided the Wolverines to a 61-32 record (35-22 in Big Ten play), a Big Ten regular-season championship in 2020-21, a trip to the Elite Eight in 2021 and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022.

