Michigan softball team looks to carry momentum into Big Ten Tournament

The Michigan softball Big Ten regular season began with four straight losses, but coach Carol Hutchins knows it’s all about how a team is clicking heading into the postseason.

Michigan (34-15, 14-8 Big Ten) is ranked No. 23 nationally and finished the regular season winning 10 of its last 12, including the last five. The Wolverines’ sweep last weekend at Wisconsin bumped them to the No. 4 seed and a coveted opening-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament this week at Michigan State.