Trieu: Michigan offer leaves Ohio defensive lineman Kamari Burns 'mostly in shock'

Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan has steadily picked up their focus on the state of Ohio in the 2023 class and has gotten a boost from defensive pass game coordinator Steve Clinkscale, an Ohio native who has been offering more players in the state.

A recent phone conversation he had was with Gahanna Lincoln rising senior defensive lineman Kamari Burns, in which Clinkscale offered the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder a scholarship.