'He’s been clutch for us': Ondrej Styler pushes Michigan tennis to Super Regionals

It isn’t that Ondrej Styler wants to be the player who frequently clinches match victories, but he certainly enjoys and embraces the pressure.

Styler has been the go-to this season for Michigan tennis and has helped lead the Wolverines to their first Big Ten Tournament championship and to Saturday’s NCAA Super Regional against Texas at the Varsity Tennis Center. The fifth-seeded Wolverines hosted and swept NCAA tournament first- and second-round matches last weekend, and a win against No. 12 Texas would launch them into the Elite 8.