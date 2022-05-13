'Dream come true': Nick Beaty bounces back after tough start in Michigan tennis

Things weren’t going the way Nick Beaty had planned his first few seasons with the Michigan men’s tennis team. And yet, he never considered an alternative.

Beaty, the skinny kid from Wayzata, Minn., redshirted his freshman season in 2016, and he needed to add strength and didn’t play much until the 2019-2020 season, ultimately interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A vocal leader and captain, he has shined the last three seasons and is a big reason why the Wolverines are playing for a chance to advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8.