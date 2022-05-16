New NIL deal allows fans to get to know Michigan QB Cade McNamara

It was a monumental career moment for Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, helping lead Michigan to a victory over Ohio State and earning a chance to play for a Big Ten football championship.

McNamara started every game for the Wolverines last season as they went 12-2 including winning the Big Ten title. His teammates have long shared their impressions of McNamara as a strong leader, and he also has conveyed how important he holds that aspect of the game.