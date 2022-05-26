Kickoff times revealed for 6 Michigan football games

Five of Michigan’s upcoming football games this season will kick off at noon, and there’s one scheduled night game — so far.

The Big Ten and its broadcast partners announced a handful of schedule updates for the Wolverines this season, beginning with their season opener against Colorado State. That Sept. 3 game at Michigan Stadium will kick off at noon. A week later, Michigan, which is playing its first four games of the season at Michigan Stadium, will face Hawaii in primetime on Big Ten Network (BTN) at 8 p.m.

Michigan’s final nonconference game against Connecticut on Sept. 17 will be at noon on ABC. The Wolverines’ Big Ten season opens Sept. 24 against Maryland at noon on FOX or FS1.

Two of Michigan’s road games have been set. The Wolverines will be at Indiana for homecoming at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8 at noon. The network has not yet been determined. Michigan’s regular-season finale against Ohio State was previously announced for a noon kick at Ohio State (FOX) on Nov. 26.

Remaining games on the schedule can be selected before the season or will be chosen during the six- and 12-day selection process with the networks. Michigan's kickoff times that have yet to be set: Oct. 1 at Iowa, Oct. 15 against Penn State, Oct. 29 against Michigan State, Nov. 5 at Rutgers, Nov. 12 against Nebraska, and Nov. 19 against Illinois.

The Michigan ticket office will have on-sale periods for ticket packs (June 14-17) and individual games (July 5-8).

2022 Michigan football schedule

Following are the announced game times and television networks:

Sept. 3: vs. Colorado State, noon (ABC)

Sept. 10: vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Sept. 17: vs. Connecticut, noon (ABC)

Sept. 24: vs. Maryland, noon (FOX or FS1)

Oct. 1: at Iowa

Oct. 8: at Indiana, noon (Network TBD)

Oct. 15: vs. Penn State

Oct. 29: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 5: at Rutgers

Nov. 12: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 19: vs. Illinois

Nov. 26: at Ohio State, noon (FOX)

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)