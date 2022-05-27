Michigan basketball heading to Europe for summer exhibition games

Juwan Howard and the Wolverines will be taking a summer trip overseas.

The Michigan men’s basketball program announced on Friday that the team will travel to France and Greece in mid-August and will play three exhibition games, with stops in Paris, Athens and Mykonos.

This marks the first time Howard and his squad will travel to Europe for a foreign tour. Opponents, dates and tip times of the exhibitions are to be determined.

The trip grants Michigan up to 10 extra practices, per NCAA rules, and will give Howard and his staff more time to work with a team that’s bringing in its share of new faces, with four incoming freshmen — Tarris Reed, Jett Howard, Dug McDaniel and Gregg Glenn — and grad transfer Jaelin Llewellyn.

This won’t be the team’s only experience abroad this year. The Wolverines are set to play Kentucky on Dec. 4 in London as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase.

Michigan’s last offseason trip was in August 2018, when former coach John Beilein and the Wolverines traveled to Spain. Before that, Michigan went to Italy in 2014 and Belgium in 2010.

