Michigan forward Moussa Diabate to remain in NBA Draft

The Wolverines are going to have another hole to fill in the starting lineup.

Michigan forward Moussa Diabate will remain in the NBA Draft and forgo his three seasons of remaining college eligibility, according to multiple reports.

The news came on Wednesday, the NCAA's deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the draft and return to school. Fellow freshman forward Caleb Houstan has yet to make his final decision public.

Diabate, a former five-star recruit, participated at the NBA Draft Combine and had a solid showing at the event, where he tested well in the agility drills and posted a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) in his second and final scrimmage.

“I think it definitely makes a change and it’s definitely going to improve my stock because at end of day when you do good in testing, I think the team can trust you more,” Diabate said of his performance at the combine. “They (NBA teams) definitely see potential, and I’ve showed them something they were surprised of that they didn’t think I had in me.”

Diabate is far from a finished product, especially on the offensive end. His jump shot limited his ceiling and is an area of his game that will need to develop at the next level.

“Throughout the drills, I definitely showed that I have potential in my shooting,” he said. “And obviously I showed them pretty much what I can do — being able to play defense and guard multiple positions.”

However, Diabate’s stock hasn’t changed much among draft prognosticators. Out of several prominent two-round mock drafts, Sports Illustrated has Diabate going in the second round at No. 44 but his name doesn’t appear in projections by Bleacher Report, ESPN and The Athletic.

Still, Diabate’s raw athleticism, motor and length — things that can’t be taught — are surely things that could attract NBA teams, and he’s already had pre-draft workouts with the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

Diabate, who earned All-Big Ten freshman team honors after averaging nine points and six rebounds per game, is the first one-and-done freshman at Michigan since Ignas Brazdeikis in 2019. He's also the third starter from last season’s Sweet 16 team that coach Juwan Howard will have to replace, along with guards DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks.

Diabate's departure leaves Michigan thin on experience in the frontcourt, outside of junior center Hunter Dickinson, and opens up an available scholarship to use for next season.

