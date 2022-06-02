Fred Jackson rejoins Michigan football program as offensive analyst

Big Rapids — Fred Jackson, the popular, longtime Michigan running backs coach who spent 23 seasons with the program, is back.

Jackson, 71, has been hired by Jim Harbaugh as an offensive analyst and officially began his new job Wednesday. Jackson, who was first hired at Michigan in 1992 by Gary Moeller, will be working with his fifth Michigan head coach. He has been Dean of Students at Ypsilanti High since 2015.

“We’re fired up to have him,” Harbaugh said Thursday from the Ferris State “megacamp” for high school prospects.

There has been an expanding list of individuals with Michigan ties joining Harbaugh’s staff in recent years. Including Harbaugh, there are eight former players on staff, with the additions this year of Mike Elston, a former UM linebacker now defensive line coach, and Denard Robinson, the former quarterback who is now assistant director of player personnel. Jackson is the first former Michigan coach to join the staff.

Jackson coached a number of Michigan running back greats, including all-time leading rusher Mike Hart, now the Wolverines’ running backs coach, Tyrone Wheatley, Chris Perry, Chris Howard, Tim Biakabutuka and Anthony Thomas. Hart and Thomas were finalists for the Doak Walker Award, and Perry won in 2003.

During his long Michigan coaching career, Jackson spent two seasons as offensive coordinator (1995-1996). Jackson served two seasons as the offensive coordinator (1995-96), from 1997-2002 he was assistant head coach and from 2003-2007 associate head coach. After Lloyd Carr’s retirement, Jackson was retained by Rich Rodriguez as running backs coach, and the Brady Hoke also hired him to coach running backs through the 2014 season.

He is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and had several coaching stops before Michigan, including Toledo, Wisconsin, the Naval Academy and Vanderbilt the year before joining the Wolverines.

