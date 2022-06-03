UM football reveals 'The Game' chain to commemorate 2021 win over Ohio State

When Ohio State's football team beats Michigan, the OSU players receive a gold football pants charm, a tradition that dates back to the 1930s. Now, Michigan players will receive a commemorative necklace for beating their arch rivals in what is known as, "The Game".

Michigan defeated Ohio State, 42-27, last season at Michigan Stadium, snapping an eight-game losing streak. The Buckeyes had won 15 of the previous 16 meetings.

The Wolverines have never been awarded anything special to celebrate a win over the Buckeyes. But Michigan revealed in social media posts Friday a front-facing football helmet on a long silver chain, with a depiction of a helmet sticker that says, “The Game”. The back features three prominent maize-colored claw marks swiping across a Block "O" with the score of the game above.

Harbaugh was instrumental in the necklace design as part of a collaboration, according to a tweet on Friday by Aaron Bills, director of Michgian football creative.

It was Harbaugh's first win in the rivalry as a coach, having gone 0-5 before the victory in 2021. The Game was not played in 2020 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Michigan program. The Wolverines game at Ohio Stadium this November will be their first trip there since 2018.

Michigan’s win in snowy Michigan Stadium last year clinched the Big Ten East and a spot in the Big Ten conference game. The Wolverines then defeated Iowa for the program’s first Big Ten title since 2004.

After the win over Ohio State, Harbaugh was clearly overjoyed.

“It feels like the best one,” he said. “It feels like the beginning.”

