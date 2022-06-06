Controversy clouds Michigan baseball's ouster in NCAA Tournament

Michigan’s baseball season has ended, but not without some fireworks and controversy in the NCAA Tournament Regional final.

The Wolverines (34-28) saw their two-run lead evaporate in the bottom of the eighth inning as Louisville, the regional host, scored four runs and went on to win, 11-9, on Monday in the championship game to advance to the Super Regional at Texas A&M.

There was some controversy in the eighth when, with two out, Louisville’s Jack Payton was called safe on a diving slide into second while Michigan second baseman Ted Burton was making the tag. There was a lengthy review, but the call was upheld.

And that’s when the Cardinals scored their runs off Cameron Weston, Michigan’s fourth pitcher in the game who handled the final three innings. Levi Usher’s single to center scored two runs to make it 9-9. The next batter, Cameron Masterman, hit a two-run home run to give Louisville the lead and eventual win.

Michigan took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Louisville responded in a big way with seven runs in the bottom of the inning, all scored with two outs to build a 7-2 lead.

The Wolverines began to chip away. In the third inning, the Wolverines made it 7-3 on a solo home run from Matt Frey, his 12th of the season. The game was delayed an hour and a half because of weather in the bottom of the third, and it seems Michigan used the break to hit the reset button.

With two out, Michigan scored four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game, 7-7. Clark Elliott homered for the 17th time this season to pull the Wolverines within three runs. After back-to-back singles by Joe Stewart and Frey, Jimmy Obertop scored the tying runs when he homered to right field.

Michigan took a 9-7 lead in the sixth inning on a home run by Burton and Joe Stewart's RBI single that scored Jake Marti.

Obertop led Michigan with three RBIs, but Stewart, who bats second, was 4-for-5 and had two RBIs. The top of the order combined to go 9-of-14.

Monday's game was the third meeting between the teams. Michigan won, 7-3, on Saturday, before Louisville rolled on Sunday, 20-1, to set up Monday's elimination game.

