Michigan softball pitcher Alex Storako transfers to Oklahoma for final season

Former Michigan softball pitcher Alex Storako, the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, has transferred to World Series-champion Oklahoma for her final year of eligibility

Storako, a graduate transfer, entered the transfer portal after Michigan’s softball season ended in an NCAA regional final against host Central Florida. This is will be her bonus COVID-19 year.

"Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master's degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma," Storako wrote on a social media post on Monday. "Can't wait to be a Sooner!"

In her four seasons with the Wolverines, Storako had a 1.71 career ERA and 901 strikeouts.

The Sooners recently won the program’s sixth national championship.