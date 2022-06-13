Judge blocks UIA from taking back jobless aid while an appeal is pending
Michigan softball pitcher Alex Storako transfers to Oklahoma for final season

Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Former Michigan softball pitcher Alex Storako, the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, has transferred to World Series-champion Oklahoma for her final year of eligibility  

Storako, a graduate transfer, entered the transfer portal after Michigan’s softball season ended in an NCAA regional final against host Central Florida. This is will be her bonus COVID-19 year.

Pitcher Alex Storako had a 1.71 career ERA and 901 strikeouts in her Michigan career.

"Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master's degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma," Storako wrote on a social media post on Monday. "Can't wait to be a Sooner!"

In her four seasons with the Wolverines, Storako had a 1.71 career ERA and 901 strikeouts.

The Sooners recently won the program’s sixth national championship.

