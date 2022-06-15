Reports: Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich heading to Clemson

Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich, who led the program to a national runner-up finish in 2019, reportedly has accepted the head-coaching job at Clemson, where he began his career as a volunteer coach.

Bakich, 44, is expected to be formally introduced at Clemson on Thursday.

The move was first reported Tuesday night by Michigan Rivals site, “Maize & Blue Review” and noted college baseball reporter Kendall Rodgers of D1Baseball also confirmed the hire. Bakich has not responded to multiple requests to comment from The Detroit News.

Recruiting coordinator Nick Shnabel also reportedly is heading to Clemson with Bakich.

It is unclear who Michigan might target to replace Bakich, who spent the last decade with the program. Among the potential candidates are Chris Fetter — the current Detroit Tigers pitching coach — who previously worked for Bakich as pitching coach. Central Michigan coach Jordan Bischel, who is coming off his fourth season, led the Chippewas to the Mid-American Conference title this season. Bischel reportedly interviewed Tuesday for the baseball opening at Kansas.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said he has not yet been contacted by Michigan regarding Fetter possibly returning to Michigan as head baseball coach.

“I'm not surprised that the rumors have started," Hinch told reporters on Wednesday. "We love Fett. He's very talented. He can do anything at this level and certainly at the college level. We have to do everything we can to keep him. He's a big part of what we're doing.

"He needs to coach in this area; it just needs to be with the Tigers. We really want him to stay here. I have no idea what's ahead but he's very happy here."

Whoever becomes the next Michigan baseball coach will inherit a solid program that Bakich built into a contender on the Big Ten and national levels. The Wolverines had their run to the College World Series finals in 2019 before falling to Bakich’s mentor, Tim Corbin and Vanderbilt. They reached the regionals in 2015 and 2017 and were considered to be among the nation’s elite in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season and eliminated the postseason tournament.

Michigan, which struggled with its pitching this season, fell to Louisville in the Regional final this month.

During his 10-year career at Michigan, Bakich led the program to a 328-216 record and won the Big Ten Tournament title in 2015 and 2022, which gave the Wolverines an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The program, under his direction, made the NCAA Tournament four times.

This will be Bakich's third head-coaching job. He was hired to Michigan from Maryland, where he was head coach from 2010-12. Prior to that job, he was an assistant to Corbin at Vanderbilt.

Clemson reportedly will pay him more than $1 million annually.