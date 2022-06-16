AD Warde Manuel expects largest athletic budget in Michigan history

Ann Arbor — Two years ago, facing the unknown because of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the Big Ten would allow football games to played in 2020, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel at one point believed the athletic budget deficit could be as high as $100 million.

Now, Manuel is projecting the biggest athletic department budget in Michigan history.

Manuel, making the annual budget presentation to the University of Michigan Board of Regents on Thursday, said the department expects balanced budgets for both the current year and fiscal year 2023 that begins July 1. For 2022, the department projects a balanced budget with operating revenues and operating expenses of $197.6 million.

The 2023 budget is projected to be $210.9 million.

“The biggest ever in our history,” Manuel said.

Among the reasons for the budget boost is having eight home football games, which should increase spectator admissions by $6.5 million from last year which featured seven home games. An increase in season ticket prices will also grow revenues as well as the Big Ten television revenues distribution given to each conference member’s athletic department. That is expected to increase by $9.7 million from last year, which was down because of the limited football season in 2020. Michigan could receive close to $60 million in conference distribution.

Manuel said he never envisioned such a quick economic recovery. He praised coaches willing to shave money from the travel budget, the Big Ten still offering financial support through the distributions and he singled out athletic department chief financial office Andra Krievs for her work.

“Two years after projecting the significant deficit to you, we have zero deficit, and we move forward,” Manuel told the Regents.

