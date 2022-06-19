Michigan football lands commitment from Deakon Tonielli, 3-star tight end

The Detroit News

Michigan picked up a 2023 commitment from three-star tight end Deakon Tonielli on Sunday after making an official visit during the weekend.

Tonielli, a 6-foot-6, 215 pounder from Oswego, Illinois, made the announcement on social media.

He represents Michigan’s first commitment since March 29 and is the seventh member of the 2023 class.

Tonielli is ranked No. 22 nationally at tight end by 247Sports Composite.