Orlando Magic take Michigan's Caleb Houstan in second round of NBA Draft

Caleb Houstan’s basketball journey has taken him from Canada to Florida to Ann Arbor.

Next stop: Orlando.

Houstan was selected by the Magic with the second pick of the second round — No. 32 overall — in Thursday’s NBA Draft, becoming the third Wolverine and first one-and-done player to be drafted during coach Juwan Howard’s tenure.

Houstan’s selection marks the eighth draft in 10 years that a Wolverine has had his name called. He’s also the program’s 13th draft pick over that span, joining a group that includes fellow Ontario natives Nik Stauskas (No. 8 overall in 2014) and Ignas Brazdeikis (No. 47 in 2019).

In Orlando, Houstan will team up with several former Wolverines in brothers Moritz and Franz Wagner, last year's No. 8 overall pick, as well as Brazdeikis.

Houstan was one of four Wolverines to declare for this year’s draft, along with Eli Brooks, Moussa Diabate and DeVante’ Jones. Out of that group, only Houstan and Diabate, two former five-star recruits, were viewed as potential picks.

Houstan, 19, was on the one-and-done radar before he played a game with the Wolverines. He built a reputation as a sharpshooter with a smooth stroke at prep powerhouse Montverde Academy and arrived at Michigan as the program’s highest-rated prospect in the modern recruit rankings era.

He didn’t quite live up to the lofty expectations during an inconsistent, underwhelming freshman campaign. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.1 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a full-time starter and scored in double figures 17 times in 34 contests, posting as many 20-point performances (two) as scoreless outings.

Houstan made a team-high 60 3-pointers while shooting 35.5% from deep. He overcame a rough first couple months from beyond the arc by hitting at a 39.6% clip over the final 20 games, though his season shooting numbers were much better at home (47.7%) than on the road (29%) or at neutral sites (26.2%).

Still, Houstan’s size and perimeter shooting could help him stick in the NBA, where he’ll look to develop his game and reach his full potential with the Magic, who selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick.

"Caleb Houstan is a shooter. He's got shooting ability, but he was streaky (at Michigan)," ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said. "There are questions of whether he can create on his own, but he can stretch the floor and knock down shots.

"He's not a big-time rebounder yet. He's drafted for his shooting ability. … This is another upside pick. With time, Caleb Houstan, I think, is going to be a good NBA player."

