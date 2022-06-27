Michigan football receives first 2024 commitment from four-star LB Mason Curtis

Four-star linebacker Mason Curtis from Ensworth High in Nashville, Tennessee, is Michigan’s first commitment in the 2024 class.

Curtis, who made an unofficial visit to Michigan last weekend, is ranked the No. 14 linebacker in the nation by the 247Sports composite. He is the No. 2 linebacker in Tennessee.

He made his announcement Monday on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior reportedly had offers from Michigan State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss, among others. Curtis told the Nashville Tennessean that he loved everything about Michigan during his visit.

“I really, truly believe it was a smart decision, not just for four years of football, but also for my education," Curtis told the Tennessean in an article published Monday. "The people there are authentic and raw. You can't get any more real than the coaches and people at Michigan."

Michigan currently has seven commitments in the 2023 class.