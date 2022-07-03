Former Wolverines Eli Brooks, DeVante' Jones land deals with NBA teams

Former Michigan guards Eli Brooks and DeVante’ Jones will get an opportunity to catch on with an NBA team after going unselected in last month’s draft.

Brooks signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers and Jones agreed to a Summer League deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The duo made up Michigan’s starting backcourt this past season and helped the Wolverines reach the Sweet 16. Brooks was one of two Wolverines to start all 34 games, while Jones made 33 starts and missed the NCAA Tournament opener against Colorado State with a concussion.

Brooks, 23, took advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver to return for a fifth year and averaged career-high marks in points (12.8), rebounds (3.7), steals (1.4), field-goal percentage (44.4%) and minutes (36). A two-time captain, Brooks set program records with 124 career wins and 159 career games played.

After transferring from Coastal Carolina, Jones, 24, took over at point guard and served as one of the Wolverines’ primary ballhandlers, dishing out a team-best 4.6 assists per game. He also averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, marks that ranked third on the team, and had some of his best outings later in the season.

The two 6-foot-1 guards turned in solid performances at separate showcases during the pre-draft process — Brooks at the G League Elite Camp and Jones at the Portsmouth Invitational. Now, they will get a chance to make impression and fight for a roster spot in the NBA Summer League.

As for Brooks’ deal, an Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed one-year deal worth the league minimum. It often allows undrafted players, like Brooks and Jones, to compete for the 17-man roster during the offseason and have their contract converted into a two-way deal for the regular season.

Michigan’s two draft picks this year — forwards Caleb Houstan (Orlando Magic) and Moussa Diabate (L.A. Clippers) — are expected to play in the Summer League as well. They’ll be joined by former Wolverines Chaundee Brown (Atlanta Hawks), Isaiah Livers (Detroit Pistons) and Zavier Simpson (Magic).

Summer League for all 30 NBA teams starts Thursday and runs until July 17 in Las Vegas.

