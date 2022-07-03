Michigan names Tracy Smith as new baseball coach

The Detroit News

Michigan hired Tracy Smith on Sunday as its new baseball coach.

Smith has won 805 games in 25 years as a college coach, including 201 in seven seasons at Arizona State from 2015-2021. He was the National Coach of the Year in 2013 with Indiana.

"We are excited to welcome Tracy Smith, his wife, Jaime, and their family, to U-M to lead our baseball program," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Succinctly put, Tracy is one of the best collegiate baseball minds in the country. He is a tireless recruiter who can evaluate, project, and develop talent at the highest level of this sport."

Smith has led his teams to NCAA Tournament appearances nine times, including four appearances with the Sun Devils and a College World Series appearance in 2013 with the Hoosiers.

"My family and I are proud to join the University of Michigan family, and this storied Michigan baseball program," Smith said in a statement. "Having competed on the field against the likes of Barry Larkin, Jim Abbott, Casey Close and many others, I am aware of the tremendous talent and tradition of this program. ..."

Smith replaces Erik Bakich, who last month was named the head coach at Clemson. In 10 years at Michigan, Bakich led the program to a 328-216 record and won the Big Ten Tournament title in 2015 and 2022. The Wolverines were national runners-up in 2019.

The program, under his direction, made the NCAA Tournament four times.