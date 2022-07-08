Michigan football lands commitment from 4-star Collins Acheampong

The Detroit News

The Michigan football program received its second verbal commitment in as many days Friday, when Collins Acheampong, a four-star prospect from Santa Margarita Catholic in California, said he was planning to play for the Wolverines.

Acheampong follows four-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring's pledge on Thursday.

The 6-foot-7, 254-pound Acheampong is classified as an athlete, ranked No. 298 overall nationally by the 247Sports Composite, No. 17 at his position, and No. 17 overall in California.

Acheampong is the 10th commitment in the Wolverines' 2023 class, and fourth four-star.